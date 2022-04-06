NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have identified a suspect in connection to the fatal triple shooting at the MacArthur Center.

Following a four-day investigation, police have identified 39-year-old Gary Moore from Virginia Beach as the suspect in last weekend’s shooting at the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk.

Moore has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue.

When they got to the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside the mall. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as 33-year-old Norfolk resident Roosevelt A. McKinney.

Police also found a woman and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident began inside a store, police said the investigation determined. Officers obtained security camera footage that shows the suspect and a person of interest.

On Monday, police sent 10 On Your Side a heavily-redacted incident report. Names of the victims and most details from the incident were redacted.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered by the Norfolk Crime Line for info leading to his arrest.