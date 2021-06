GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday evening, crews responded to reports of a water emergency in Abingdon.

According to the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the emergency was on an island near the Kings Creek boat landing. Crews were called to the scene just after 6:45 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found a male who was unresponsive and receiving CPR.

The man was transported back to shore via boat and then transported to a local hospital.