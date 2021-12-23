Man to serve 3 years after accidental shooting that killed 18-year-old in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A man will serve three years in prison after an accidental shooting earlier this year in Smithfield that left an 18-year-old dead.

Charles Wills was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years with 12 years suspended. After he’s released, he’ll have 10 years of supervised probation.

The shooting happened at the Royal Farms on Church Street on March 30. The victim, 18-year-old Austin McMillian, later died at the hospital.

Police determined the shooting was accidental after interviewing three other people who were with the victim. Wills, of Smithfield, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

