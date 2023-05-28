NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– A man was taken into custody following a tactical situation in Newport News Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 42nd Street in reference to a domestic situation. After investigating, it was determined an adult male, possibly armed, was inside the residence. The incident escalated into a tactical situation, and the Tactical Unit and negotiators were called.

At 3:44 a.m. Sunday morning, police took 43-year-old Edward Dunn into custody without incident. The children inside of the home were reunited with there mother.

Dunn was taken into custody on a charge of felony domestic violence. Other charges may be pending, police say.