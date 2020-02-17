Man taken into custody after a high speed pursuit through downtown Elizabeth City

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC.- Khalil Sesquan Mabine (21) has been taken into custody for a high speed pursuit through Downtown Elizabeth City. Photo courtesy of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Hertford man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he led them on a high-speed pursuit though downtown Elizabeth City.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to “interact with a suspicious person” around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Road Street.

The person, later identified as Khalil Sesquan Mabine, 21, allegedly almost hit deputies with his vehicle as he fled from authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

He then allegedly took deputies on a high-speed chase through downtown Elizabeth City before reaching speeds around 100 mph on Hughes Boulevard.

Mabine lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree at 605 South Hughes Boulevard.

He was taken into custody at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A Pasquotank County magistrate issued a $3,000 secured bond on a charge of felony flee to elude arrest.

Mabine was also given a citation for allegedly not having an operator’s license.

Mabine was taken to Albemarle District Jail.