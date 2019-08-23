Man struck by lightning while swimming at the beach in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning while swimming in the ocean Friday afternoon in Kitty Hawk.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department says the man was with friends on the beach when he was struck in the area of 3800 North Virginia Dare Trail. It happened just before 2:50 p.m.

The man was alive following the strike and taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head to be treated. No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.