NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) - 10 On Your Side is helping parents get their kids ready to get back to school.

Getting back into a good sleep schedule is important for good health and good grades.

Experts recommend getting back to the routine about two weeks before the start of school, or as soon as possible.

We asked a sleep specialist at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk for some helpful tips to get those kids some shut-eye.

The first one might be a battle but, turn off that technology.Dr Michael Strunc is pretty adamant about this one. "So in general, half and hour to an hour before I'd like all the technology off," he said.

He added that that doesn't mean putting it next to you on the nightstand."Having it sitting right next to you waiting for you is also sort of a psychological feature, like, maybe I should just check and see whether I missed a Snapchat."