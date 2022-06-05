NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk police are investigating a stabbing on Hough Avenue.

According to police, a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Hough Avenue. Dispatchers got the call around 3:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General and his injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but the case is still under investigation.