NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk police are investigating a stabbing on Hough Avenue.
According to police, a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Hough Avenue. Dispatchers got the call around 3:45 a.m.
The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General and his injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.
There’s no suspect information at this time, but the case is still under investigation.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.