Man shot while driving on I-264 in Norfolk on Sunday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night while driving on I-264 in Norfolk.

Virginia State Police say the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on westbound I-264 in the area of Ingleside Drive. The victim and a female passenger were in a Hummer when a vehicle pulled beside them and someone inside started firing.

The male driver was struck twice and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The passenger wasn’t hit.

At this time there’s no description of the suspect vehicle or a possible motive, but troopers are asking for any witnesses or those with possible information to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.