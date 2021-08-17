Man shot overnight on Childs Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was struck by gunfire overnight on Childs Avenue in Hampton.

Police say they were notified Monday night around midnight that the victim had walked into a local hospital with injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

The initial investigation showed the victim was struck in the 700 block of Childs Avenue, but there’s no suspect information at this time. Police say they were working to get the victim to cooperate.