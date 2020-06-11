Man shot on Impala Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Wednesday night.

According to police, they were notified at 11:09 p.m. for a shooting in the 100 block of Impala Drive. Upon arrival, police learned that an adult male was inside a residence when a gunshot went through the wall from outside and struck him.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.