PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting near the 1500 block of Darren Circle.

A police spokesperson shared information about the shooting incident on social media around 5:18 a.m.

Officers said a man was found shot. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.