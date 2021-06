HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday.

Emergency communications say they were notified around 2:56 a.m. for a gunshot victim that walked into Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Police learned the man was shot in the first block of Antiqua Bay. They have serious injuries.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.