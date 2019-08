NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the stomach at a 7-Eleven at Monticello Avenue and W. 26th St.

Dispatchers say the 25-year-old was shot at the 7-Eleven, but was found nearby at 228 W. 27th St. His wound is not considered life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.