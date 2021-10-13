Man shares advice in book after father killed in VB crash: ‘You don’t have to make excuses for how you feel’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Paul Mozley ll, a carpenter who loved to sing and play the guitar, died February 24, two weeks after being struck by a suspected drunk driver. And yes, there was anger toward the man police say was responsible. 38-year-old Stephen Davis of Norfolk was convicted and sentenced to one year behind bars.

Paul Mozley ll (Courtesy of his family)

Paul Mozley lll, Mozley’s son, took his anger and put it to pen and paper.

“Sometimes she walks in sorrow like the blue-eyed sun, the poet witnesses desolation, searching for signs of life,” said Mozley as he read from his new book.

Mozley, who holds a master’s degree in theological aesthetics, recently penned “Ripe” in hopes his words will offer inspiration for those awash in grief.

Paul Mozley lll

His prescription: free and dollar-free suggestions, include taking a walk or hike. “Being out in nature, witnessing beauty, I believe beauty in any form disarms us.”

Mozley lll is also an artist and musician.

Some of Mozley’s artwork (Courtesy of Paul Mozley lll)

“[Grief] comes in waves and you can’t really regulate that. I just put myself in a place where I feel safe for it to come through me. The emotions come out in my studio where I paint; so I would just put my music on through the painting, the movement, the action, many times waves would come over me.”

Regina Mobley: “So many people are grieving right now in the pandemic. There are so many things that have triggered grief [such as] death, loss of a job, loss of a loved one, or loss of a sense of status. How do you help people to deal with grief?”

Paul Mozley lll: “I would say to all of them be kind to yourself, give yourself to yourself, give yourself all the time you need, all the space you need. You don’t have to make any excuses for how you feel because of what you are going through is very profound.”