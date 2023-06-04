HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating a shooting in Hampton Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Childs Avenue at 12:38 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.