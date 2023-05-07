PORTSMOUTH, Va.(WAVY)– Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting on Camden Avenue Sunday Afternoon.
According to dispatch, police were called to the 2000 block of Camden Avenue at 1:01 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.