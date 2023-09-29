NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 36-year-old Diandre Wesley Moss was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 29, in Norfolk to 21 years in prison for shooting and killing 40-year-old Eric William Brant in Moss’ Ocean View neighborhood in 2019.

On July 25, 2019, Brant was talking with a friend outside the friend’s home on the 9500 block of 19th Bay Street.

Moss, who lived directly across the street, walked up to Brant and insisted Brant cross the street to talk, according to a release. Home video surveillance footage showed Brant following Moss to his home where Moss became hostile toward Brant.

After retreating to his home, Moss came back out with a gun and began fighting with Brant. Brant proceeded to back and raise his hands in defense when he was shot in the side by Moss, according to a release.

Brant collapsed, and his friends attempted to drive him to a hospital before arriving medical personnel transferred him to an ambulance. He suffered fatal internal injuries, and died. Several eyewitnesses saw Moss tuck his firearm into his waistband after shooting, and flee the neighborhood. He was arrested the next day in Williamsburg.

On Oct. 18, 2021, a jury found Moss guilty of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Judge Jerrauld C. Jones sentenced Moss to 21 years in prison, with another seven years suspended on the conditions that Moss complete 20 years of uniform good behavior and a period of indeterminate supervised probation upon his release.

Moss is a certified Blood gang member and has a criminal history that includes a Hampton conviction of carnal knowledge of a minor from 2006, and Norfolk convictions of burglary and grand larceny from 2008.

“I would like to thank the community for coming forward, cooperating with the police, and coming to court to testify,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “We had the evidence we needed to prove the case in court, to hold Moss accountable, and to honor Brant’s memory. I hope that this sentence brings Brant’s family peace. We will continue in my office to hold accountable the people who kill in our city.”