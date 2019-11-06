Man sentenced in gun trafficking conspiracy between Virginia and New Jersey

Clifton Walston was sentenced to 34 months in prison for his part in a gun trafficking conspiracy. (Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man will spend nearly three years in federal prison for his part in a gun trafficking conspiracy between Virginia and New Jersey, officials say.

Clifton “Moosky” Walston was sentenced to 34 months in federal prison on Tuesday. The 32-year-old man pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to transport firearms from Virginia to New Jersey, where they would be illegally resold on the streets, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Between October 2017 and December 2017, Walston worked with an unnamed associate to illegally move guns between Virginia and New Jersey. The plan was for that unnamed associate to buy guns in Virginia, which would be sold to buyers set up by Walston in New Jersey.

Walston knew his unnamed associate was a convicted felon who could not legally possess a gun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The pair used a “straw purchaser” to traffic multiple guns from Virginia to New Jersey. Police discovered one of the illegal guns during a traffic stop and made an arrest. Still, within weeks of that arrest, Walston ordered three more guns and an extended magazine from his unnamed associate. That person was arrested before he could move the guns to New Jersey, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Gun traffickers are not simply committing paperwork violations,” said ATF Special Agent Ashan M. Benedict. “These criminals put guns in the hands of serious criminals who pose a significant threat to the safety of our communities.”