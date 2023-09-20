NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 31-year-old Travarish Depree Carpenter, of Portsmouth, pled guilty and was convicted in Norfolk on charges after he shot another man in the head during an argument.

He was convicted of aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding and being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 12, 2021, Carpenter, the victim and others were inside an apartment on the 300 block of East Little Creek Road. Carpenter and the victim were arguing, and Carpenter was thrown out, reports said.

After about 45 minutes, Carpenter returned and began banging on the front door, reports said. After the victim opened the door, the two continued arguing to which Carpenter pulled out a gun. Despite the victim shutting the door, Carpenter fired gunshots which went through the door, hitting the victim in his head, reports said.

The others inside the apartment witnessed the shooting and were unharmed, reports said.

The victim had several surgeries to treat his injuries, required skin grafting for his scalp and continues to suffer motor skills, balance issues and partial paralysis on his left side due to the incident, reports said.

Carpenter also had a 2015 felony conviction from Chesapeake of malicious wounding and was on probation during the Norfolk shooting, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Norfolk Police secured warrants for Carpenter’s arrest and, in August 2021, Carpenter was detained by police in Bloomington, Illinois. Carpenter was arrested after police responded to W. Washington Street in Bloomington for a fireworks complaint.

During the investigation, officers learned that Carpenter had intentionally given them a false name. Officers were able to determine his true identity, and learned he was wanted in connection with the shooting in Norfolk.

Officers also learned that Carpenter’s relative, Catherine D. Lewis, 64, of Bloomington, allegedly helped conceal his identity. After being extradited back to Norfolk, Carpenter confessed to shooting the victim, reports said.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to his charges on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with a sentencing cap of just under 25 years as part of his agreement, and Judge David W. Lannetti accepted his plea. Carpenter is docketed for sentencing on Dec. 1.