Man looking to buy drugs shot during attempted robbery in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was looking to buy illegal narcotics in Norfolk was injured overnight after police say he was shot.

Norfolk police said officers found the 52-year-old man shot in the parking lot of a Wawa in the 3330 Block of E. Princess Anne Road. Officers were called to the area around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The man told officers he went to a home Shafer Street and Sewells Point Road to buy drugs from two men. He left after speaking with them, and drove to a 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of E. Princess Anne, police said.

Police said the man claimed those same two men approached him in the parking lot, tried to rob him and shot him as he fleed the parking lot.

The man drove less than a mile down the road to the Wawa.

Police said the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

