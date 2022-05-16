NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities believe a 53-year-old man was behind the recent string of fires set to vacant homes in the Potecasi area of Northampton County.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Joseph C. Lassiter Jr., of Potecasi, was arrested on Friday by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and charged with six counts of felony burning buildings and six counts of burning personal property.

The fires happened between April 13 and May 12, and one home was targeted on separate dates. Four of the buildings Lassiter burned were mobile homes, authorities say, and some were completely burned down. The homes were all vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to develop evidence that linked Lassiter to the crimes, but didn’t elaborate in a Facebook post announcing his arrest.

Lassiter received a $20,000 secured bond and his next court date is scheduled for May 17.