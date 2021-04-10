Man injured in Chesapeake house fire Saturday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a Chesapeake house fire Saturday morning.

First responders say they got the call about a possible house fire in the 1300 block of Great Bridge Road around 4:51 a.m.

Just five minutes later, firefighters found the burning home. When they got inside the home, crews say there was heavy fire and hoarder conditions, making it hard to work.

After half an hour, they were able to get the flames under control.

First responders say one man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Four adults lost their home due to the fire, but the Red Cross has stepped in to help them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

