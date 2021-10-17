Man injured following shooting on Patterson Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 12:30 p.m. on Patterson Avenue and Florida Street.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a man sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.