Man injured following shooting on Patterson Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 12:30 p.m. on Patterson Avenue and Florida Street.
A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a man sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting.
The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident is still under investigation.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
