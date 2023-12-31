SUFFOLK, Va.(WAVY)– Police are investigating a shooting in Suffolk early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Freeney Ave at 2:40 a.m. for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle occupied by a woman that had been struck by gunfire. The woman was not injured in the incident.

Two hours later, a male arrived at Obici Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. It was determined he was shot during the incident on Freeney Ave.

His injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.