PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Portsmouth responded in the 2500 block of Evergreen Place for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the police, the call came in just before 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

Police say no additional information is available at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates