PORTSMOUTH, Va. ((WAVY)– Portsmouth police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting.
Officers were called to the 6200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 2 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
