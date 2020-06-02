Man in stolen vehicle tried to drive onto Norfolk Navy base, officials confirm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An unauthorized individual in a stolen vehicle was taken into custody at Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday morning, base officials confirmed.

The man tried to access the base at Gate 5 around 10 a.m., according to Kelly Wirfel with Naval Station Norfolk. Security stopped the vehicle, determined it was stolen and apprehended the driver.

Virginia Beach Police are now investigating the incident since the car was reported stolen in their city, Wirfel said.

No other details are available at this time. WAVY News 10 reached out to Virginia Beach Police for more information.

