Man in custody following tactical situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man is in custody after a domestic situation late Wednesday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Crescent Way around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 26-year-old woman who told them she was involved in an incident with her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Apachee Laquan Lark.

A tactical situation was initiated at 11:40 p.m. after Lark refused to exit the residence. He was later taken into custody without further incident.

Lark had active warrants in Newport News for a July 18 offense involving the same woman. The warrants were for strangulation, assault on family member, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding.

No other details have been released.

