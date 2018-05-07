Charges nolle prosequi against woman charged in Hampton shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-hampton-conference-urgency-of-now_463176

UPDATE: Police arrested Jasmine Concepcion a few weeks after the shooting and charged her with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Tuesday, August 20, 2019 those charges were nolle prosequi, or withdrawn, in Hampton Circuit Court during her trial.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was critically injured after being shot in Hampton over the weekend.

Hampton police said officers were dispatched to an area around Berkshire Terrace and Springdale Way just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots being fired.

Officers found a 37-year-old man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories