Charges nolle prosequi against woman charged in Hampton shooting

UPDATE: Police arrested Jasmine Concepcion a few weeks after the shooting and charged her with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Tuesday, August 20, 2019 those charges were nolle prosequi, or withdrawn, in Hampton Circuit Court during her trial.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was critically injured after being shot in Hampton over the weekend.

Hampton police said officers were dispatched to an area around Berkshire Terrace and Springdale Way just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots being fired.

Officers found a 37-year-old man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.