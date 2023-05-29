NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some Norfolk residents are receiving calls from a man pretending to be a lieutenant with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.
The man identifies himself as Lieutenant Dan Glade with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and falsely informs people that they need to bring a $500 MoneyPak card to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to avoid being arrested.
As a reminder, The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will never call residents an ask for money and does not use MoneyPak as a form of payment.
Here are a few tips to help residents avoid falling victim to this scam:
- Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.
- Government agencies will never contact you demanding payment with a MoneyPak card.
- Never give your MoneyPak card number or receipt information to someone you don’t know.
Victims of this scam are advised to report it to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office at https://norfolk-sheriff.com/fraudwatch