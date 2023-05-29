NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some Norfolk residents are receiving calls from a man pretending to be a lieutenant with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

The man identifies himself as Lieutenant Dan Glade with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and falsely informs people that they need to bring a $500 MoneyPak card to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to avoid being arrested.

As a reminder, The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will never call residents an ask for money and does not use MoneyPak as a form of payment.

Here are a few tips to help residents avoid falling victim to this scam:

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Government agencies will never contact you demanding payment with a MoneyPak card.

Never give your MoneyPak card number or receipt information to someone you don’t know.

Victims of this scam are advised to report it to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office at https://norfolk-sheriff.com/fraudwatch