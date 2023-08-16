NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 29-year-old Jamir Wallace was convicted of rape, forcible sodomy and impersonating a law enforcement officer on Aug. 15.

On Feb. 13, 2022, a friend was using the victim’s car to shop at a grocery store when the vehicle was stolen. The owner of the car traveled to the grocery store to investigate and file a report. Wallace was working as a security guard at the store, and offered to assist the victim while dressed in a uniform with a vest, badge, utility belt and walkie-talkie. He proceeded to make false calls to the station, and referenced to being a Norfolk police officer, claiming the store used Norfolk police as security guards, according to a news release from the city of Norfolk.

The victim was waiting with Wallace for dispatch when he offered to use the victim’s phone to record store footage of her vehicle being stolen. After he returned with the phone, the woman saw he had texted himself from her number, and had responded with the security footage.

The victim eventually called dispatch herself to have officers come over later the same day to file a report for the stolen vehicle.

After completing his shift, Wallace reached out to the victim claiming to have more information. He arrived at the woman’s house, and claimed to be arresting the friend who borrowed the woman’s car for stealing in the store. After the victim protested, Wallace directed her to her bedroom where he locked himself in and raped her.

Wallace left the home before the officers arrived to take her report of the stolen car. Due to the shock from the incident, the victim didn’t report the assault at that time, and instead waited until the following morning. Wallace was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, and pleaded not guilty. The security outfit he wore was recovered from his vehicle.

He was convicted of rape, forcible sodomy and impersonating a law enforcement officer and is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 3.

“Rather than protect the patrons where he worked, Mr. Wallace abused his position, impersonated a police officer, threatened and deceived the victim, and victimized her further,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Mr. Wallace’s crimes harmed the victim and public trust. My thoughts are with the victim.”