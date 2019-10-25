Man hides in dumpster, port-a-john trying to escape police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City police officer and the suspect he apprehended were both transported to Albemarle Sentara for a medical evaluation Thursday afternoon.
Police say they responded to the 3000 block of Patrick way in reference to a disturbance call at approximately 3:25 p.m. to canvas the area. There, they located a stolen vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
While on scene, a second call came in reporting a person hiding in a dumpster. The caller reported the person had left the dumpster and was now hiding in a port-a-john.
An officer responded to the area where the port-a-john was located and police say that’s when they say 36-year-old Johnathan Brian Foskey, flung the door to the potty open and ran out heading towards an adjacent field.
Foskey then assaulted the officer as he apprehended him following a short chase.
Johnathan Brian Foskey was arrested and is facing a list of charges:
- Resisting, delaying and obstruction of an LEO
- Assault on a government official
- Property damage
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- 3 counts communicating threats
- Felony assault by spitting
- Larceny of a motor Vehicle
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Foskey has been placed under $500,000.00 secured bond and is currently being held at Albemarle district jail.