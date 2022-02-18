Man given additional one-year active prison term for concealing woman’s body in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been given an additional one-year active prison sentence for concealing a woman’s body in April 2020.

Robert Carroll has already been sentenced to a 12-year active term in prison in Norfolk relating to the same incident, the death of 45-year-old Marcia Sabrina Distaso, AKA Marcia Dumas.

On Jan. 6, Carroll pleaded guilty to concealing a body and was sentenced to five years with four suspended in York-Poquoson Circuit Court, according to online records.

In September 2021, a Norfolk judge gave him 20 years with 10 suspended for malicious wounding, five years with three suspended for concealing a body, and five years with all five suspended for strangulation.

Distaso’s body was found behind the Tabb Library in York County April 19.

A day later, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk police announced authorities had arrested two men in connection with the unlawful disposal of Distaso’s body: Carroll and Kevin Dunn.

Dunn was charged in York County with unlawful disposal of a body. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4, 2020 and was sentenced to three years with two years and eight months suspended.