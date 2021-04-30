Man found shot overnight on North Lloyd Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot overnight on North Lloyd Street in Suffolk.

Police say they responded to the area just after midnight Friday morning and found the man in the 200 block of North Lloyd.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the case and say the exact location of the shooting had not been located as of Friday afternoon.