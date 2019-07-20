Man found shot at Chesapeake Quick Shop on Airline Blvd.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating after a man was found at a Quick Shop convenience store on Airline Blvd with a gunshot wound.

Police say they were called to the store just before 4 p.m. for a man reported bleeding, and confirmed he was shot. It isn’t clear where exactly the man was struck, but police don’t believe it happened at the Quick Shop.

The man’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police say, and there’s no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use p3tips at p3tips.com.

