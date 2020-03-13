Man flees Portsmouth sheriff’s deputy, seriously injured in crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured during a crash on Rockbridge Road Friday, police say.
A Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a car driving on Rockbridge Road around 3:19 p.m. The car failed to yield and the deputy pursued it, police said.
The car crashed into a home in the 100 block of Rockbridge Road, and an adult man was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, police say.
The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and anticipates filing charges in connection with it.
