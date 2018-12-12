Man finds skimmer at Virginia Beach bank’s drive-up ATM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As you’re out tackling your holiday shopping and crossing things off your list, we’re on your side with a warning.

Virginia Beach Police say a skimmer was found at an ATM at the SunTrust Bank near the Pembroke Mall.

The man was making a regular trip to the drive-up ATM last Thursday when he saw something he had to capture on his cell phone.

“Whats up with this thing?” asked Garcia.

Something wasn’t right as he went to put his card in.

“Essentially I went to go put the card in and when I was doing it, it wasn’t going in flush like I imagined it would go in, so I thought something was going on,” Garcia said.

And there was.

“Boom, skimmer, someone put a skimmer on my SunTrust ATM, that’s crazy,” he said.

He says the skimmer was darker than the real card reader.

He drove the skimmer to the police station and dropped it off.

Virginia Beach police confirm there is a report for a skimmer found at this location.

Police say an officer examined the ATM, and found what appeared to be a camera aimed at the keypad to recover PIN numbers.

Garcia says he’s glad he found it, and called the bank to let them know what he found as well.

“As scams like this go, they keep getting more and more advanced, I’m glad I was able to spot it out when I did,” he said.

10 On Your Side called to speak with the bank manager and was told they aren’t allowed to comment.