NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Newport News.
Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation at 10:09 p.m. and were dispatched to the 800 block of 33rd Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.