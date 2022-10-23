HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Hampton Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 3 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Hampton Fire and Rescue.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.