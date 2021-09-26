Man fatally shot in Hampton; homicide investigation underway

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred around 14:45 p.m. in the first block of Triple Crown Court. When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, police say the victim was struck by gunfire during a confrontation with another individual in the apartment complex. All parties involved have been identified.

Police are not looking for additional suspects.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.