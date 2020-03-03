Man dressed up as delivery driver holds homeowner at gunpoint in Maryland

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating an attempted home invasion and robbery in the Derwood area.

Police say the man shown running in this video knocked on a door while dressed like a delivery driver, carrying a box around 1:30 Friday afternoon.

The homeowner opened the door, and that’s when the man pulled out a gun and ordered the residents to the ground, threatening to kill them, according to police.

MCPD says he pushed one of the victims and hit the other with his handgun before taking off and leaving in a white van on Titonka Way.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact investigators.