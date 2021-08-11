Man dies in shooting in Hampton near N. King Street

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating a homicide after a man was shot early Wednesday.

Officers responded around 1:35 a.m. for shots fired that were heard in the 1200 block of North King Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 47-year-old male victim that was shot in the roadway on the first block of St. George Way. The man was pronounced deceased on scene.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

