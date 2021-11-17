Man dies in overnight shooting on Kathann Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting in Hampton has a left a man dead.

Officials say they were notified around 12:11 a.m. for shots fired in the area of the 100 block of Kathann Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in a parking area that was struck by gunfire. The man was succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police are investigating this as a homicide and have no additional details.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call the Hampton Police Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip on the p3tips app.

