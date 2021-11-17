Man dies in overnight shooting on Kathann Drive in Hampton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting in Hampton has a left a man dead.

Officials say they were notified around 12:11 a.m. for shots fired in the area of the 100 block of Kathann Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in a parking area that was struck by gunfire. The man was succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police are investigating this as a homicide and have no additional details.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call the Hampton Police Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip on the p3tips app.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for developments.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10