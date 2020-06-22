Man dies in fatal shooting on Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A homicide investigation is underway after one man died in an overnight shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Police say they were notified around 12:32 a.m. for a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue. Police arrived on scene and located an adult male who was pronounced deceased on scene.

This is the second homicide investigation in the past 12 hours after police responded to a double shooting that injured one man and killed another on Pleasant Valley Road at around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday. Police are also investigating another double shooting that left two men with non-life threatening injuries around 9 p.m. Sunday on Twin Canal Village.

There are no other details at this time.

Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting, are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submitting a tip p3tips.com.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.