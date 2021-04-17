Man dies in accident on Richmond Road in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a single vehicle accident that killed a man late Friday night.

James City County Police said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. for a traffic accident in the 9200 block of Richmond Road.

The investigation revealed that at 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on Richmond Road, it ran off the road striking a tree. 63-year-old James Horton, of York County, was transported to a local hospital where he later susccumbed to his injuries.

There were no other occupants inside the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.