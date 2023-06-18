SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Apple Street at 11:03 a.m. for the report of a person being shot inside of a residence.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 72-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim and the suspect were acquaintances and investigators are attempting to positively identify the suspect.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a 2000’s model red Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up.