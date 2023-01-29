HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following a shooting in Hampton Sunday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Aberdeen Road at 2:41 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.