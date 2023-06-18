NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– Newport News Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man dead.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Chalice Court at 11:42 p.m. for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.