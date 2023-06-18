NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– Newport News Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Chalice Court at 11:42 p.m. for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.