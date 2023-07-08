JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– A man has died following a motorcycle crash in James City County Friday night.

JCC Police assisted the U.S. Park Rangers at 8:20 p.m. in response to two motorcycle crashes on Colonial Parkway. It was determined that two solo-riding motorcyclists within a group of eight entered a turn at high speeds, exited the roadway, and crashed into a wooded area.

Police say the group of riders traveled from York County to James City County on the Colonial Parkway. Multiple witnesses on the roadway reported reckless driving by motorcyclists.

Both motorcyclists required immediate medical attention following the crash.

20-year-old Quentin Perkins of New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene by James City County Medics.

The second motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol nor drugs played a role in the crashes, police say.

The crashes are still under investigation.